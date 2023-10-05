Azerbaijan Charges Armenian Separatist Haratyunyan Under Several Articles


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Former 'head' of the now-defunct Armenian separatist regime Arayik Harutyunyan was detained by officers of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan (SSS) in Khankendi on October 3 this year and charged under Articles 100, 116, 117, 120, 214, 214-1, 214-3, 218, 279 and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Service said in a statement, Trend reports.

At present, the General Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Service continue necessary and urgent investigative and operational measures.

