Azerbaijan Charges Armenian Separatist Haratyunyan Under Several Articles

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Former 'head' of
the now-defunct Armenian separatist regime Arayik Harutyunyan was
detained by officers of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan
(SSS) in Khankendi on October 3 this year and charged under
Articles 100, 116, 117, 120, 214, 214-1, 214-3, 218, 279 and other
articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office and the State Security
Service said in a statement, Trend reports.
At present, the General Prosecutor's Office and the State
Security Service continue necessary and urgent investigative and
operational measures.
MENAFN05102023000187011040ID1107194160
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.