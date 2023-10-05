AVEVA And Kent Strengthen Collaboration To Support Sustainability In Global Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Two new contracts enable energy customers to unlock the competitive advantages of sustainability, while enhancing data integrity and transparency to reduce costs and schedule overruns for capital projects.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has signed two contracts with Kent, the leading engineering company in oil and gas and low-carbon energy. As part of an enterprise agreement, AVEVA's complete suite of cutting-edge cloud-based engineering software is now the primary choice for Kent's upcoming digital projects in the energy industry. Alongside, a system integrator agreement will enable Kent to implement AVEVA solutions to industrial customers.

The agreements build on a May 2022 strategic memorandum of understanding between the two companies. The enterprise contract will see Kent standardize its engineering and construction processes based on AVEVA products. An AVEVA Flex agreement, supports better collaboration within Kent's global team while enhancing data integrity, transparency and project execution for traditional and new energy customers. Thanks to proven AVEVA's EPC4.0 and digital twin solutions, customers can realize on-time and on-budget deliveries of capital assets.

Under the second agreement, Kent is now an AVEVA-certified system integrator and will be able to implement AVEVA's engineering and operations software for key players in the energy sector. Over the past year, AVEVA and Kent have successfully delivered two digital twin projects. The new system integrator agreement extends the potential of those gains to other companies.

John Gilley, CEO, Kent, said AVEVA's cloud-enabled software solutions will help Kent to deliver projects on time and on budget.“We are pleased to build on our partnership with AVEVA as we strengthen our digital competencies in traditional and renewable energy. AVEVA's technology expertise, combined with Kent's leadership in energy services, will help us create cutting-edge digital solutions that meet the evolving sustainability targets of our customers,” he said.

The new agreements are testament to AVEVA's end-to-end expertise in supporting project across their lifecycles, Gilley added.“In view of our recent successes with AVEVA's digital twin software, as well as its wide experience and its flexible licensing policy, we are confident we can support other energy-sector companies to achieve their digital transformation goals in our new role as an AVEVA-certified system integrator.”

Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA said,“Our collaboration with Kent sets a new standard in the delivery of digital services for the energy sector. The strategic partnership combines Kent's deep domain knowledge, digital skills and service with AVEVA's leading-edge portfolio to accelerate decarbonization and drive sustainability across the energy industry. This confluence of expertise and technology will empower customers to connect intelligence and insight for agile and innovative responses to the sectoral challenges during times of change and opportunity.”

Digital transformation improves project and sustainability outcomes:

The agreements will bridge a significant market gap. Across the industrial world, 60% of oil and gas capital projects of $1 billion or more experienced schedule delays and 38% faced cost overruns, according to a 2019 analysis by consultancy firm EY. Such delays and overruns stem from challenges such as competing project execution priorities, issues with data reliability, and a lack of transparency and control throughout the project lifecycle.

As energy sector companies look to meet net-zero targets, they are harnessing digital technologies to optimize and de-risk capital project design and operations for improved construction and materials management, and to ensure emissions traceability.

The AVEVA and Kent partnership supports these evolving goals. Together with Kent, AVEVA will support energy sector clients in unlocking the competitive advantages of sustainability. New and existing plants can be designed for a net-zero world, and customers can understand the carbon impact of every process engineering decision. On-time and on-budget execution of capital projects can now be assured, with up to 30% greater engineering efficiency thanks to improved transparency and data-driven decision support.

To this end, a living digital twin ensures seamless collaboration across the value chain. With a single source of real-time engineering data both on-prem and in the cloud, teams can make more informed process and equipment decision, and even go beyond capital project delivery to create new revenue streams – thus operationalizing innovation.

About Kent:

Kent is a privately-owned international integrated energy services partner backed by Bluewater. Founded in 1919 as a small family business in Ireland, Kent is now a 12,000-strong client-centric global business. It delivers sustainable and innovative engineering services and project delivery solutions for the oil and gas, industrial, renewables and low carbon industries. Learn more at .

About AVEVA:

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. The company's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. With operations around the globe, AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at .

Copyright © 2023 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of AVEVA Group or its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and other countries. Other brands and product- names are the trademarks of their respective companies.