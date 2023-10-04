Call For Afghan Women's Inclusion In Global Conferences

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Tabasum Nasiry

Women are advocating for their inclusion and meaningful participation in international conferences. They highlight the limited involvement of Afghan women in significant global events and emphasize the critical role women play in driving meaningful change within international forums.

Heather Barr, the deputy head of the Women's Rights Division at the United Nations Human Rights Watch, has called for Afghan women to participate in critical global conferences related to the future of Afghanistan, especially those organized by the United Nations, considering the human rights situation of women in Afghanistan.

Ms. Heather Barr emphasized peace and security in her open letter to civil society women, stating that this letter is crucial for women's rights to fully engage in all peace negotiation processes and critical discussions about the future of Afghanistan.

Munesa Mubarez, the founder of the Strong Women's Movement in Afghanistan, in response to women's participation in relevant conferences, in a conversation with

Khaama Press News Agency , about the world's political perspective on women and Afghanistan. She believes that the world has a political outlook on Afghan women and that human values have not been reflected. She argues that countries are pursuing their interests in political matters.

According to Ms Mubarez, the world's perspective on Afghan issues is a“political perspective,” all countries are pursuing their interests in the vacuum of legitimate governance in Afghanistan, which is why women's efforts in Afghanistan have not yielded desirable results.

She suggests that Afghan women who are victims of the“shameful process” in the country can better represent themselves, and their representation can have a more significant impact than those who speak on their behalf.

The founder of the Strong Women's Movement in Afghanistan continues to emphasize that women who“can understand the people's pain, argue for the reflection of bitter realities, and represent those who are now victims and fighting in these conditions” can better represent Afghan women.

In the open letter sent by the women's civil society to the United Nations, they have requested that, following the convention, active, safe, meaningful, and equal participation of women in the field of peace be considered and that they be present in conferences related to women.

They advocate for equal participation, meaning 50% representation of women, endorsed by several human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and others.

This comes as previously, Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, Rina Amiri, the United States Special Representative for Women's Affairs and Human Rights in Afghanistan, and several women's rights and human rights activists have called for the presence of women in conferences related to their situation.

