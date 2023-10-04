Qatar Marks 100 Days Countdown To AFC Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: There are just 100 days to go until Qatar hosts the Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

This moment was marked during a special celebration in Doha, Qatar attended by the AFC General Secretary, Datuk Seri Windsor John, Mansoor Al Ansari, LOC Managing Director, Jassim Al Jassim, LOC CEO, Hani Ballan, LOC Board Member as well as other members of the LOC senior management team.

The ceremony also saw the unveiling of the tournament slogan:“Hayya Asia.” As a widely understood phrase that means,“Let's go Asia,” in Arabic, the slogan reflects the vitality and unifying nature of the tournament.

Nine stadiums will stage 51 matches between 12 January and 10 February, 2024, as Qatar gets ready to host the tournament for a record third time, having successfully organized it twice before, in 1988 and 2011.

This edition of the AFC Asian Cup – the 18th in its illustrious history – will see the host country take part as the defending champions.

The tournament will build on the legacy built by the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which took place for the first time in the Arab world and Middle East approximately one year ago.

For Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani , Chairman of the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organizing Committee, hosting 51 matches in 9 stadiums will allow fans the opportunity to relive the excitement of the FIFA World Cup.

“We are ready once again to host some of the world's best players as the top 24 teams from Asia will make their way to Qatar to compete in the continent's most prestigious football competition,” said Sheikh Hamad.“Our world class stadiums, incredible infrastructure and vibrant cultural experiences will deliver an experience that will last a lifetime.”

Sheikh Hamad continued:“Qatari fans will be especially excited to support Alenabbi as they embark on a journey to defend their title in front of a home crowd.

With the popularity of the tournament being so huge across Asia, we expect thousands of fans from the region and beyond to pack the stands and support their team, setting the scene for a carnival like atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.”

Several fan activities are planned during the tournament. Qatar's compact nature will mean that fans and players alike will be able to stay in one place of accommodation throughout the competition and easily make their way between tournament venues using a robust rail system and a modern road network.

“We have always believed in the power of football to bring together people from all over the world, to bridge gaps and to promote cultural exchange. Hosting a tournament, the size of the Asian Cup, is about much more than football. It's about inviting the world to learn more about each other, to promote unity and understanding, and that's what we hope to achieve,” added Sheikh Hamad.

The tournament will see teams like Tajikistan make their first appearance at the Asian Cup, and others like Hong Kong, China making a return after an absence of 68 years.

Continental giants like Australia, Japan and Korea Republic will look to build on their success from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM as all three sides made their way out of the group stage.

Regionally, former champions Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran will surely draw large crowds as they vie to lift the title once again.

“In the same way that the FIFA World Cup was a World Cup for the entire region, and not only Qatar, we see this Asian Cup as a tournament for fans from the entire continent to enjoy. We welcome fans from across Asia to come and enjoy world-class football and revel in our signature hospitality,” added Sheikh Hamad.

