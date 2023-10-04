Over 20 Russian Invaders Surrender In Tavria Direction In Past Three Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over 20 Russian soldiers have recently surrendered in the Tavria direction.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, the enemy has launched 21 air strikes, engaged in 26 military clashes, and carried out 732 artillery strikes,” Tarnavskyi noted.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's missile and artillery units completed 1,194 fire missions in the Tavria direction.

The enemy's losses reached 251 troops. Eight Russian occupiers have been taken prisoner over the past day.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 16 Russian military equipment units, namely six artillery systems, two unmanned aerial vehicles, seven motor vehicles and one special equipment unit, as well as two ammunition depots.

Photo: illustrative, General Staff