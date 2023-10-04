(MENAFN) At the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, UK Environment Secretary Therese Coffey announced the British government's decision to abandon what she termed as an "absurd" EU regulation governing the sale of abnormally curved bananas. Coffey asserted that the government has no business deciding the shape of bananas people prefer to eat, whether bent or straight.



This move pertains to EU Regulation 1333/2011, which stipulates that bananas sold within the European Union must not exhibit "abnormal curvature of the fingers," except in cases where they originate from specific regions in Cyprus, Greece, or Portugal.



Notably, prior to the 2016 Brexit referendum, this rule had been frequently cited by pro-Brexit politicians and commentators as an example of perceived excessive regulation by Brussels, often characterized as "bonkers Brussels bureaucrats." The decision to abandon this rule underscores the UK's newfound autonomy in shaping its own regulations post-Brexit and its emphasis on individual choice in matters as seemingly trivial as banana shapes.

