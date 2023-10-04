Iranian Navy Commander Arrives In Baku, Where Joint Azerbaijani-Iranian Exercises To Take Place (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The delegation of
the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Baku to take part as an
observer in the“Khazri-2023” Joint Tactical Exercises held in
Azerbaijan with the participation of warships and servicemen of the
Azerbaijani and Kazakh Naval Forces, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of
Defense.
Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan
Bakirov met with a delegation led by Operations Commander of the
Iranian Naval Forces, Captain 1st Rank Mohammad Reza Khazai.
The importance of the "Khazri-2023" exercises was emphasized at
the meeting hosted by the Azerbaijan Naval Forces'
headquarters.
The sides noted the importance of holding joint exercises of the
Azerbaijani-Iranian Naval Forces in the Caspian Sea in the future,
and a preliminary agreement was reached in this regard.
The meeting discussed the prospects for the development of
cooperation in the military field between the naval forces of
Azerbaijan and Iran.
In the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was
taken.
