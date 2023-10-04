Flash floods in Sikkim leave 23 Indian army soldiers missing

(MENAFN) In the northeastern state of Sikkim, India, a cloudburst triggered flash floods that have left 23 Indian army soldiers missing, according to an official statement from the army. The flash floods struck along the Teesta River in the Lachen valley, submerging some army camps and vehicles in watery mud. Rescue operations are currently underway to locate and assist the missing soldiers.



The flooding incident was compounded by the release of water from a nearby dam, leading to a significant rise in water levels. In response to the crisis, defense authorities coordinated the safe evacuation of 80 local residents, mitigating further harm to civilians in the affected area.



The Press Trust of India news agency reported that the flash floods also resulted in the collapse of a bridge spanning the Teesta River, adding to the challenges faced by the region. This natural disaster highlights the vulnerability of certain regions to sudden and intense weather events and underscores the importance of swift response and rescue efforts in such situations.

