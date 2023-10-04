Smart Grid Sensors Market Emerging Trend, Driving Factors, Outlook And Future Scope Analysis 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Grid Sensors Market

Smart Grid Sensors Market by Sensor, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Smart Grid Sensors Market , by Sensor (Voltage and Temperature Sensors, Outage Detection, Others), by Application (Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid Distribution Management, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Smart Energy Meter, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

The smart grid sensors market was valued at $364.72 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2031.

In smart grid networks, sensors serve as detection stations and are lightweight, small nodes. These grid sensors are gaining a lot of traction in new smart grids because they are able to monitor and control the production, distribution, and conditioning of electric power. Automated control technology, sensors for data acquisition and control, and sophisticated software solutions make up smart grids, which are electric power systems. The smart grid's sensors are an essential component. One of the primary applications of these devices is the provision of a complex energy system network that automatically monitors and adjusts the flow of energy to achieve a desirable balance between energy demand and supply. Smart sensors in smart grids provide real-time data and status of bidirectional flows of energy for monitoring, protection, and control of grid operations to improve reliability and resilience.

Sensors used in smart grid technology provides efficient power supply management, power demand reduction, and optimization of management resources. It enables data analysis that deals with communication, data acquisition, elucidation, and processing benefits to consumers as well as power companies. Overall, rise in adoption of advanced technology in smart grids is anticipated to drive demand for smart grid sensor services across the globe.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Smart Grid Sensors Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Smart Grid Sensors Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Smart Grid Sensors industry include:

· ABB

· GE Grid Solutions

· Siemens

· Landis+Gyr

· Trilliant

· Itron

· S&C Electric

· Sentient Energy, Inc

· Aclara Technologies LLC

· Echelon Corporation

The smart grid sensors market is highly competitive, owing to strong presence of existing vendors. The market vendors are investing substantially in R&D and skilled workforce and are anticipated to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with an increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors.

The demand for smart grid sensors in smart energy meter is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to an increase in government policies and regulations promoting the deployment of smart grid technologies. Moreover, urbanization and smart city initiatives around the world have increased the need for efficient and reliable energy management, which has created opportunities for the smart grid sensors market.

