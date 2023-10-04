Cosmic Girlstm Foundation Launches Global Competition To Empower Girls For Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New international charity & worldwide competition, on a mission to support girls from any socio-economic demographic with the opportunity to win a trip to space

- Dr. Mindy HowardGOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, in conjunction with the United Nations World Space Week, Cosmic GirlsTM Foundation introduces an international charity and competition to inspire girls to pursue careers in space and STEM fields. The foundation's mission is to, "Launch dreams in girls, and girls into space," creating a game-changing platform to support female astronaut talent. As of June 2023, less than 12% of astronauts were women, with only 12 countries having female representation in space. These statistics alone highlight the importance of this mission.Royal Dutch Mint's "Women to Space" Coin supports a new generation of space explorers: Girls!On the opening day of United Nations World Space Week, the Royal Dutch Mint unveils the new "Women to Space" Coin, a collaboration with Cosmic GirlsTM. This initiative aims to address gender disparities in space exploration.“We need to help more girls to believe in themselves, to have big dreams like going to space, and to give them the skills, opportunities, training and international network to fulfil these lofty dreams and fly high. We also need to encourage more international collaborations with pre-existing space education and STEM programs,” says Founder and CEO of Cosmic GirlsTM, Dr. Mindy Howard.Cosmic Girls Foundation: Fostering the Female Astronaut PipelineCosmic GirlsTM Foundation, with Dutch ANBI status and charity status in the United States, is committed to providing world-class astronaut training, STEM education, and life skills to girls worldwide via our esteemed worldwide partner programs across 6 continents.Worldwide Competition and Documentary FilmIn the coming months, Cosmic GirlsTM will launch the "6 Girls 6 Continents Competition" for girls aged 14-19. All participants will have access to partner programs worldwide, technical training, and key life skills development. Thereafter, judges will select six finalists (one per continent) to receive comprehensive commercial astronaut training including parabolic flight, mental preparedness and centrifuge training. One winner from the six finalists, will receive a suborbital spaceflight experience. "Imagine a girl from the slums who feels like she has no prospects in life. She enters this competition - and wins! The impact that this would have on her, her family, her community and her country is a message of incomparable hope and possibility which Cosmic GirlsTM can bring to her and those around her,” says Dr. Howard. The entire journey will be documented in a forthcoming documentary.Corporate Partners and Sponsors WelcomeCosmic Girls' astronaut training program depends upon on the generosity of our donors. Corporate partners and sponsors interested in supporting this mission are encouraged to contact Cosmic GirlsTM Foundation for sponsorship opportunities.For more information about Cosmic GirlsTM and donations:Dr. Mindy Howard - Chief Executive Officer Cosmic GirlsTM FoundationEmail:Website:Instagram: CosmicGirls_FoundationFacebook: Cosmic Girls FoundationLinkedin: Cosmic Girls FoundationTikTok: Cosmic Girls_FoundationYouTube: @CosmicGirlsFoundationAbout the Royal Dutch MintSince 1567, the Royal Dutch Mint has been the producer of Dutch coins. It is an innovative, international company, rooted in more than 450 years of tradition. The Royal Dutch Mint is one of the top 5 producers of circulation coins, commemorative coins, royal awards and collector's items worldwide. The company has been located in 'The Dutch Vault' in Houten, since 2020.For more information about the Royal Dutch Mint's "Women to Space" Coin:Questions about the coin: Birte Bakker ()Questions about the Royal Dutch Mint ()

