HMC Highlights Important Role Of Pharmacists In Healthcare

Doha, Qatar: The executive office of Corporate Pharmacy at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) marked World Pharmacists Day under the theme:“Pharmacists Strengthening Health Systems“, to promote and celebrate the role of pharmacists in healthcare systems worldwide and to also highlight the important contributions that pharmacists make to the health and well-being of people in their communities.

World Pharmacists Day is an annual event that is celebrated on September 25 each year. It was established by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) to acknowledge and celebrate the important contributions of pharmacists to healthcare systems and to promote their role in improving patient outcomes and public health. It provides an opportunity for pharmacists to engage with the public and their peers and to continue advocating for the profession's growth and development.

The occasion provided pharmacists with an opportunity to engage with the public and their peers, as well as to continue advocating for the growth and development of their profession. Some of the key objectives for marking the day were to recognize and appreciate pharmacists, to raise awareness about the roles and responsibilities of pharmacists and about safe and effective medication use as well as to promote the pharmacy profession.

Activities highlighting the day at HMC featured educational campaigns, continuous professional development programs, social media campaigns as well as networking and collaboration. World Pharmacists Day aims to reach a diverse audience, including pharmacists, pharmacy students and trainees, patients, the public, healthcare professionals, policy makers, pharmacy organizations, and the global community.

“Pharmacists have long been esteemed as integral pillars of the healthcare system. They are medication experts, patient advocates, trusted advisors, and the first point of contact for many individuals seeking healthcare. Beyond dispensing medications, educating patients about prescriptions, and ensuring medication adherence, pharmacists collaborate with other healthcare professionals to deliver comprehensive, evidence-based patient care,” noted Dr. Moza Al Hail, Executive Director of Pharmacy.

Dr. Al Hail added that pharmacists play an integral role in HMC as they fulfill a wide range of roles and responsibilities from dispensary, medication preparation to comprehensive medication management.

She expressed her appreciation to all corporate pharmacy staff.