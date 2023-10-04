Ukraine's Emerging Modern Military-Industrial Complex

(MENAFN- Asia Times) War-ravaged Ukraine is aggressively reshaping its defense industry, seeking to break from its state-burdened Soviet-era legacy and evolve into a modern producer aligned with NATO standards and capabilities and an eye on global arms markets.

Last month, multiple media outlets reported that Ukraine aims to become one of the world's largest arms producers in a bid to reduce its current heavy reliance on foreign arms.

NATO's secretary general and defense ministers from Britain and France visited Kiev to advocate for enhancing Ukraine's domestic arms manufacturing capabilities. France's defense chief brought a delegation of 20 French arms industry representatives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently announced the creation of the Defense Industries Alliance with 13 key weapons manufacturers. That includes plans to create a special fund to finance the alliance through dividends earned from state defense resources and the sale of confiscated Russian assets.

Western nations are struggling to meet their armament commitments to Ukraine, particularly and crucially artillery ammunition. The US military has signed contracts to set up new production lines for artillery shells to address the shortfall.

Germany's Rheinmetall and Britain's BAE Systems have also recently established manufacturing bases in Ukraine, focusing on armored vehicles and artillery.

Public support for arming Ukraine is falling off in the US and Europe. That's forcing Ukraine to develop its own advanced military hardware to repel Russia's military onslaught.



While Ukraine inherited a substantial part of the Soviet military and its defense industries, poor economic conditions and perceived superfluity led to significant downsizing over the years.

In an August 2018 article for the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) , Denys Kiryukhin notes that after the Soviet Union collapsed, Ukraine inherited a vast military arsenal including 780,000 troops, 6,500 tanks, 1,100 combat aircraft, 500 ships, 176 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), and 1,000 tactical nuclear weapons.

Ukraine is leveraging the war to build collaborative defense industry ties with Western arms producers. Image: UNI Future