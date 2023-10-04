Ahmed Bin Mohammed Visits Saudi German Hospital In Al Barsha

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness: Aligned with Mohammed bin Rashid's vision to consolidate the city's position as a leading global healthcare destination, Dubai is committed to ensuring the highest quality of investment across diverse medical fields

“Through robust public-private partnerships, Dubai continues to raise excellence and competitiveness in its healthcare sector”

Government of Dubai Media Office – 03 October 2023: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Saudi German Hospital in Al Barsha, a healthcare facility that encompasses the newly expanded Women and Children and Orthopedic and Trauma extension.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed was received at the facility by His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and Engineer Sobhi Batterjee, President and Chairman, Saudi German Health.

Highlighting the significance of public-private partnerships in Dubai's healthcare sector, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said:“Aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the city's position as a leading global healthcare destination, the emirate is committed to ensuring the highest quality of investment across diverse medical fields.”

“Through robust public-private partnerships, Dubai continues to raise excellence and competitiveness in its healthcare sector. The city's world-class infrastructure fosters an ideal environment for attracting investment and talent to this crucial sector. Dubai's ability to offer world class medical facilities and high-quality patient-centered medical care has also advanced its growth as a vibrant medical tourism hub,” he added.

The recently opened Orthopedic and Trauma extension focuses on complex trauma and related sub-specialties. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by highly trained teams of orthopaedic surgeons, physicians, nurses and therapists, it offers a wide range of specialised orthopaedic services including joint replacements and treatments for sports-related injuries.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed toured the hospital, which features cutting-edge healthcare facilities equipped with the latest advanced technology. The hospital houses one of the largest 55-bed Emergency department in the private sector, encompassing a Trauma Centre and a dedicated paediatric emergency unit. Additionally, the facility offers robotic surgeries and robotic rehabilitation, showcasing its commitment to integrating innovative technologies in healthcare.

The establishment of the hospital, with 200 beds and over 150 OPD clinics, is another outcome of the Dubai leadership's vision to leverage strong public-private partnerships to expand healthcare facilities in Dubai and raise the quality of services in the sector.

Eng. Sobhi Batterjee stated:“The development of the hospital in Dubai reflects our commitment to providing world-class healthcare facilities. We envision a holistic healthcare environment where specialised care meets international standards. Since its establishment in 2012, the Saudi German Health Group has become a global medical centre, attracting patients from all corners of the world.”

At the end of the tour, His Highness posed for a commemorative photograph with senior officials, doctors and other personnel from the organisation.

