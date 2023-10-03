Expanding Packaging And Textile Industries Drive Global Demand For Specialty Printing Consumables

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global market for Specialty Printing Consumables, estimated at US$37.5 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth, projected to achieve a revised size of US$53.3 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, Toners are expected to record a 4.5% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$19 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Specialty Substrates segment is also showing promise with an estimated 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

U.S. Market Estimated at $10.7 Billion, China Forecasted to Grow at 5.5% CAGR

In the U.S., the Specialty Printing Consumables market is estimated at US$10.7 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 3.6% and 4.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at an approximate CAGR of 3.7%.

Key Competitors in the Specialty Printing Consumables Market

The report identifies key competitors in the Specialty Printing Consumables market, including 3M Company, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Altana AG, Alden & Ott Printing Inks Co., BCM Inks, A. M. Ramp & Co. GmbH (RUCO Druckfarben), Acorn Screen Products Ltd., ACTEGA North America, Inc., American Water Graphics, Inc., AMEX Srl, Antonine Printing Inks Ltd., Apollo Colours Ltd., AS Inc Co., Ltd., Atlantic Printing Ink Company, AlphaCard, and many others.

Economic Outlook and Market Landscape

The global economic outlook is displaying signs of improvement, with growth recovery anticipated in the near term. While the United States has experienced slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, it has successfully overcome recession threats. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is boosting real incomes and contributing to an upswing in economic activity. China is expected to witness robust GDP growth as the pandemic threat diminishes, and the government adjusts its policy stance. India is also on track to emerge as a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

Nonetheless, various challenges persist, including uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine conflict, slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing nations, and elevated retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments worldwide are addressing these challenges, which are impacting market sentiments. Efforts to combat inflation through interest rate hikes may affect job creation and economic activity. Additionally, a stricter regulatory environment and increased pressure to incorporate climate change considerations into economic decisions add complexity to the challenges faced.

While corporate investments may face headwinds due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, the emergence of new technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, industrialized machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies presents opportunities for global GDP growth.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Advancements in Printing Technologies Fuel Market Opportunities

Notable Trends in the Post-Pandemic Specialty Printing Industry to Impact Growth Dynamics

Textile Industry Dynamics Set the Tone for Specialty Printing Consumables Demand

Global Textile Printing Market by Geographic Region: Annual Production in Thousand Square Meters for Years 2020 and 2027

Ink Chemistries Holds Key in Textile Printing Growth

Textile Sector Remains Adversely Impacted by the COVID-19 Outbreak

US Consumer % Change in Retail Spending on Apparel: Feb 2020-May 2020

COVID-19 Unwinds & Accelerates Disruptive Changes within Textile Printing Industry

Digital Textile Printing Takes Wing in the Crisis Moment

Textile Printing Industry Strives to Become More Sustainable, Affecting Market Prospects

Expanding Packaging Industry Presents Significant Opportunities for Specialty Printing Consumables Market

Global Packaging Printing Market Breakdown (in %) by Type for 2020

Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Smart Labels Gain Traction in Packaging Industry

Food Packaging Emerges as a Key Sector for Specialty Printing Consumables

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Specialty Printing Grows in Importance for Marketing, Driving Market Gains

Printing Needs of Small Offices and Large Corporates Ensure Stable Demand for Consumables

Home and Office EP Print Volumes (in Billions) in the US for 2019 through 2021

Home and Office EP Print Volumes (in Billions) in Western Europe for 2019 through 2021

Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures Build Potential for Specialty Printing Consumables

Concerns over Counterfeiting and Diversions Drives Global Brands to Adopt Advanced Solutions

Global Sales Losses due to Counterfeit Goods (in Euro Billion) by Retail Sector for 2020E

Global Counterfeit Goods Market by Country: Percentage Breakdown of Goods Value Seized by Country of Copyright Owner

Emergence of Food-Grade Inks for Direct Printing on Food

Addressing Ink-related Obstacles of High-Speed Coding for Primary Packaging

Labeling & Serialization Equipment Benefit from Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs

Global Number of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting Incidents for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022

Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior Water Fastness

Electronics Industry Impacts Demand for Specialty Printing Consumables

Evolving Market for High-Speed Inkjet Printing Spurs Growth in Specialty Printing Substrate Market

Global Inkjet Printing Market (in $ Billion) for 2020, 2023 and 2026

Inkjet for Commercial Printing: Implications of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Innovations in Ink Development: A Review

Transition Towards a Green Future

Focus on Digital Inks

Metallic Inks Witness Vibrant Growth

Specialty & Synthetic Papers: Potential for Growth Water-Based Inks Turning Popular

