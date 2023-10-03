Softgel Encapsulation Machine Market To Reach US$ 471.9 Million At A CAGR Of 4.8% By 2033: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Softgel Encapsulation Machine Market is projected to reach a value of US $471.9 Mn by the end of 2033 while rising at a CAGR of 4.8%. Softgel encapsulation machines are specialized tools used in pharmaceuticals and supplements to create soft gel capsules. These capsules have liquid or semi-solid contents enclosed in a gelatin or vegetarian shell. They're preferred over alternatives for several reasons. Soft gels offer better absorption of ingredients, ensuring precise dosages and easy digestion. They're versatile, accommodating various formulations and sizes. These shield sensitive ingredients from oxygen and light, and they're excellent at masking unpleasant tastes or odors. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Segments of Softgel Encapsulation Machine Industry Research Report

By Type By Level of Automation By Output By Application

Paintball Encapsulation Machine Oil Softgel Encapsulation Machine

Semi-Automatic Fully Automatic

Up to 15,000 Softgels/ hour

15,000 to 25,000 Softgels/ hour

25,000 to 50,000 Softgels/ hour

50,000 to 75,000 Softgels/ hour Above 75,000 Softgels/ hour

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Food Supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Others



The growth of the soft gel encapsulation machine market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals globally. Soft gel capsules offer advantages like improved bioavailability, precise dosage control, and ease of consumption, which are favored by consumers.

Key Takeaways:



Germany is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2033. The country is anticipated to maintain a significant portion of the market share in the European market throughout this period.

China's soft gel encapsulation machine market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023-2033)

Besides this, increased consumer focus on health and wellness, alongside rising demand for soft gel capsules is driving the growth of the Europe market. For India, the surge in R&D investments from industry players, in response to the increasing demand for soft gel capsule manufacturing, is a key driver of the market growth.

Growing demand for nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, advancements in soft gel manufacturing technology, and increasing awareness and preference for soft gel capsules are a few factors driving the market - Says Fact Expert

Market Competition

The soft gel encapsulation machine market exhibits a moderate level of competitiveness, with manufacturers continually innovating their product lines to align with market needs. Some of the market's notable manufacturers are ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aipak Pharma, Arbes Tools Pvt. Ltd., Beijing Xin Hang Cheng Technology Development Co., Ltd., and Bochang co. Ltd.



In March 2023, CVC Technologies revealed its acquisition of Changsung Softgel System, solidifying its status as a global leader in packaging machinery, particularly as a premium supplier of high-quality soft gel encapsulation process equipment. In February 2021, ACIC and PBL enlarged their production facility in Italy, tripling their manufacturing capacity in preparation for anticipated growth in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector.

The market for softgel encapsulation machines is undergoing a notable transition towards fully automated units, securing a substantial portion of the industry. These machines are capturing widespread attention among manufacturers due to their array of advantages over semi-automatic models.

Fully automated machines are meticulously engineered to optimize the softgel encapsulation process, diminishing the requirement for manual involvement and elevating production efficiency. They incorporate advanced functionalities like automatic feeding, filling, sealing, and ejection systems, effectively reducing human errors and ensuring consistent product quality.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 471.9 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 140 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures



Winning strategies



Using Virtual Reality (VR) for training machine operators and technicians in the market is a smart strategy. VR offers a realistic, hands-on training experience without the risks of real-world operation. It's cost-effective, reducing downtime and associated expenses.

Focusing on a specific area within soft gel encapsulation, like specialized pharmaceutical applications, is a good strategy to follow. It allows a company to become a recognized expert in that field by dedicating resources and expertise. This expertise sets the company apart, attracting clients seeking specialized solutions. In this industry, using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is vital. These technologies help optimize production schedules, maintain high quality, and allocate resources effectively. AI and ML optimize production, swiftly address quality concerns, and allocate resources effectively based on data analysis.

