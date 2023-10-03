Kazakhstan Proposes To Germany Creation Of Consortium For Joint Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to Germany the creation
of a Consortium for the implementation of joint raw material
projects with the support of a bilateral working group on project
financing involving private German investors, Trend reports.
This issue was discussed during an expanded-format meeting
between the Kazakh delegation and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf
Scholz.
Tokayev noted Kazakhstan's readiness to provide all necessary
conditions for a broader presence of German businesses in the
Kazakh market.
The priority areas identified by both sides include the fields
of oil and gas chemistry, rare earth metallurgy, green energy,
transportation and logistics, and agriculture.
The German side confirmed a strong commitment to deepening
trade, economic, and investment ties with Kazakhstan.
In particular, there is an interest in increasing the volume of
oil supplies, diversifying supply chains, and implementing
infrastructure projects.
Today, Germany is one of the largest trading partners and
leading investors in our country's economy. Kazakhstan accounts for
approximately 83 percent of all of Germany's trade with the Central
Asian region. Bilateral trade turnover increased by 25 percent in
2022, reaching $2.8 billion.
