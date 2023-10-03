Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Iraq Condemn Terrorist Attack In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Arab condemnations continued to pour in on Tuesday over this
weekend's terrorist attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman sent telegrams to Turkish President Recep
Tayyip Erdogan condemning the terrorist attack in Ankara.
"We have received the news of the terrorist attack in Ankara and
the resulting injuries to two policemen. We condemn this criminal
act and wish to convey that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with
the Republic of Türkiye and its brotherly people. We pray for a
speedy recovery for the injured and invoke Allah's protection for
your country and people from all forms of harm," King Salman said
in his telegram.
His crown prince also sent a telegram to President Erdogan
condemning the terrorist attack, the state news agency SPA
reported.
"I have learned of the terrorist attack that took place in
Ankara and the news of two police officers being injured as a
result. I would like to convey my condemnation of this criminal act
and express my prayers for a swift recovery for the injured,” bin
Salman said.
Sudan's Foreign Ministry also denounced the attack in the
Turkish capital.
“We understand and appreciate all the legitimate steps Türkiye
has taken against the terrorist threat. We urge the international
community to increase cooperation and coordination in response to
the threat posed by terrorist groups,” the ministry said in a
statement.
Iraq, for its part, stressed its support for Türkiye against
terrorism.
“Iraq reiterates its rejection of all forms of terrorism and its
support for the international community against terrorism and
efforts aimed at eliminating extremism and violence,” the Iraqi
Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Interior Ministry
building in the Turkish capital on Sunday, while another terrorist
was killed by security forces at the entrance. Two police officers
suffered minor injuries in the attack.
The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the links of the
attackers to the PKK terrorist group.
