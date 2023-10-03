Enemy Hits Border Community In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops again shelled Zolochiv border community in Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region. An administrative building, civilian enterprises and a cemetery were damaged.

"The enemy once again struck Zolochiv community. Today at 14:00, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Huryiv Kozachok with mortars. In total, about nine strikes were launched. As a result of the shelling, an administrative building was significantly damaged, and a field near the settlement caught fire," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram .

In addition, the villages of Odnorobivka, where two houses were damaged, and Ivashky, where local enterprises and a cemetery were hit, came under fire.

"In both settlements, gas and electricity supply networks were damaged as a result of enemy strikes. As of now, no casualties have been reported," the Administration added.

As reported, on October 2, Russian troops massively shelled the border village of Huryiv Kozachok in Kharkiv region. At least 18 artillery strikes were launched.

Photos: press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration