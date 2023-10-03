Azerbaijan Gets Work On Railway Bridge Done Over Hakari River


10/3/2023 3:08:50 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Work on the railway bridge over the Hakari river is nearing completion, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

According to the information, the bridge will be 418 meters long and 6.5 meters wide.

In addition, the work on this bridge is an integral part of the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line.

"The railway line has a single-track traffic system, and its length along the axis is 110.4 kilometers. There will be nine stations on the line (Horadiz, Merjanli, Mahmudlu, Sultanli, Kumlak, Hakari, Mincivan, Bartaz, Aghband). As part of the project, 456 artificial engineering structures will also be put into operation," Azerbaijan Railways said.

