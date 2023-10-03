Azerbaijan Gets Work On Railway Bridge Done Over Hakari River

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Work on the
railway bridge over the Hakari river is nearing completion,
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.
According to the information, the bridge will be 418 meters long
and 6.5 meters wide.
In addition, the work on this bridge is an integral part of the
construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line.
"The railway line has a single-track traffic system, and its
length along the axis is 110.4 kilometers. There will be nine
stations on the line (Horadiz, Merjanli, Mahmudlu, Sultanli,
Kumlak, Hakari, Mincivan, Bartaz, Aghband). As part of the project,
456 artificial engineering structures will also be put into
operation," Azerbaijan Railways said.
