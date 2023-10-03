(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Quest Diagnostics Corporate Responsibility Report 2022

I'm pleased to share our 2022 Quest Diagnostics Corporate Responsibility Report.

Quest's Purpose-Working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time-is our North Star, underpinned by our Strategy (how we grow) and our Culture (how we work). Together, these 3 elements make up The Quest Way, informing our business decisions and priorities, how we operate as responsible corporate citizens, and the ways we create and maintain a growth-driven and inclusive workplace.

In 2022, we made progress on our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. We set goals under our 4 ESG pillars and enhanced our ESG governance structure. We also built on the important work we are doing to address healthcare gaps in underserved communities through our Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) initiative. To date, Quest and the Quest Diagnostics Foundation have committed approximately $30 million to 65 programs across the US and Puerto Rico.

Throughout 2022, we continued to deliver industry-leading diagnostic services and grow our base business while maintaining critical national capacity for ongoing COVID-19 testing services. We processed 208 million test requisitions and expanded our offerings by introducing 74 new tests. Our robust performance would not have been possible without the commitment and compassion of our approximately 49,000 colleagues, and I'm incredibly proud of how our team has worked together.

A key focus for us in 2022 was listening to and supporting our colleagues. We instituted the Stay Interview program to provide a new way for managers to engage proactively with their employees to build trust and more meaningful connections. We also launched our healthyMINDS approach to emotional well-being, partnering with Spring Health to provide high-quality and affordable mental health support to our employees and their dependents.

I'm excited about what lies ahead for us. Quest is well-positioned to play a significant role in the evolving healthcare ecosystem, and our investments in the areas of molecular genomics/oncology and consumer health are taking us into new and energizing territory. I look forward to sharing our achievements as we deliver on our commitment to helping to make this a healthier world.

In good health,

Jim Davis

