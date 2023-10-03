Janhvi Kapoor Born 'Out Of Wedlock'? Here's What Boney Kapoor Has To Say

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Boney Kapoor reveals a secret wedding with Sridevi in 1996, debunking rumors about Janhvi Kapoor's birth. He emphasizes family's religious values and discusses Sridevi's accidental death, providing clarity on past controversies

Boney Kapoor has recently clarified the circumstances surrounding his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's birth, addressing long-standing rumors

He revealed that he and Sridevi had a secret wedding in Shirdi on June 2, 1996, prior to their public wedding in January 1997

Janhvi Kapoor was conceived during the period of their secret wedding, leading to misconceptions about her being born out of wedlock

Boney emphasized the importance of religious values in their family, with Sridevi regularly visiting Tirupathi and practicing devotion to Siddhi Vinayak

He shared that Sridevi walked barefoot from Juhu to Siddhi Vinayak during difficult times, when he would be in any problem

Boney also spoke about Sridevi's accidental death, shedding light on why he hadn't discussed it until now

This revelation provides clarity regarding Janhvi's birth timeline and the private nature of their earlier wedding

Boney's comments highlight the family's deep-rooted religious beliefs and their strong familial bonds

Something that

Janhvi's upbringing reflects too. Their commitment to their religious practices and values

Overall, Boney Kapoor's recent statements offer insight into his family's personal history and beliefs while addressing long-standing speculations