Agility Announces Terminology Updates For Enhanced Alignment With Industry Standards

Agility CMS Terminology Updates

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Agility CMS , the API-first, headless CMS+ , is pleased to announce a series of terminology updates aimed at aligning more closely with industry standards. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, these changes will better reflect Agility's core principles and capabilities.The following terminology changes will be implemented:Pages will now be referred to as Layouts.Modules will be known as Components.Page Template will be transformed into Layout Model.Module Zone will adopt the name Component Zone.Page Modules will transition to Component Models."These updates are driven by Agility's commitment to clarity and coherence in communication. The modifications are designed to streamline terminologies for the benefit of Agility's user base," says Brendan, Customer Support & Enablement Manager at Agility CMS.Why These Changes?Agility's journey as a headless CMS dates back to its inception. It has always emphasized the separation of content delivery from presentation, distinguishing itself from traditional CMS platforms. To simplify this concept, Agility originally adopted the term "Pages" to denote collections of modular visual elements based on design systems, which were seen as essential building blocks for a website. This move aimed to emphasize the modular nature of content and its potential for reuse.However, as Agility continued to evolve and distinguish itself in the market, the use of "Pages" led to misunderstandings among users who expected a different approach. To address this confusion, Agility has chosen to align its terminology more closely with the contemporary understanding of headless CMS platforms.Henceforth, "Layouts" will represent collections of visual components with associated URLs and metadata, while "Components" will encapsulate the content necessary for rendering each component. Additionally, "Page Templates" will be referred to as "Layout Models," and "Module Zones" will be known as "Component Zones."Phased RolloutGiven Agility's extensive history and the presence of multiple APIs, SDKs, and toolkits, these terminology changes will be implemented in phases to ensure a seamless transition.Now: The new user interface (UI) will be the first to incorporate these changes, starting at the end of September.Never: The classic UI will remain unaffected and continue to be available for users.Q4 2023: Agility's APIs and SDKs will receive updates, including new endpoints and versions that support the revised terminology. It is important to note that existing APIs and SDKs will continue to function normally, and users will not be required to update their code to adapt to the new terminology.Agility is dedicated to providing its users with a streamlined, up-to-date, and user-friendly experience as it adapts to the evolving landscape of headless CMS platforms.About AgilityAgility is the Headless CMS+ for businesses seeking personalized, scalable, and future-proofed content management solutions. With an API-first approach and flexible architecture, Agility empowers your brand to create and distribute engaging content across channels with ease. Our personalized white-glove service and focus on unique challenges make us the superior choice for enterprise-level businesses seeking composable solutions.

