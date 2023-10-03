Anago Cleaning Systems Names Jay Benge As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Franchise Industry and Business Development Industry Veteran Brings Shared Values and Substance to Leading Commercial Cleaning Franchise System

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Anago Cleaning Systems , an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 1,800 Regional and Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, announced Jay Benge has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), adding to its already dynamic executive leadership team.

"I am very excited and happy to be a part of the Anago executive leadership team," said Jay. "What attracted me the most about this company was its dedication toward its people, its culture, and the interpersonal relationships that make it a dynamic company. This is a model I have been looking for at this point in my career. Specific business processes within an industry can be learned, but the focus on people, culture, and personality commonalities is extraordinary."

Anago Cleaning Systems relies on the brand's core values to navigate the changing landscape and apply strategies to foster continued growth while implementing new and innovative technologies. Because of this strong business ethic, Anago is consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of categories, earning top placements throughout the past several years in all the magazine's main ranking systems.

Jay comes to Anago with over 20 years of senior leadership and business development experience in small and large companies, specializing in franchise, retail, and corporate operations.

As COO, Jay will focus on the franchise system's ongoing efforts to streamline current business processes and strengthen the company's value proposition for its Master and Unit franchisee owners and operators. This includes fine-tuning cash flow management, standardizing franchise community processes, and helping franchise owners become stronger business owners.

Before joining Anago, Jay held leadership roles at Theory Wellness as their Executive Vice President from August 2022 to June 2023. At SunFlora, he was the brand's President of Franchise Systems from July 2020 to February 2021, when he was promoted to President and served in that role until July 2022. From July 2008 to July 2020, he held several leadership roles at Jackson Hewitt, most notably VP of Development and Divisional Vice President of Retail and Franchise Operations.



Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the Master Franchise system. The brand has proven its award-winning value, providing owners with ongoing support, advanced technologies, and critical marketing tools and strategies to operate their regional franchises while creating small business opportunities.

"We are thrilled to have Jay join our executive leadership team," said Adam Povlitz, CEO and President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "We are confident in Jay's experience and what he brings to Anago. More importantly, he shares our vision, established through our core pillars, and leads with a people-first style synonymous with our award-winning, industry-wide recognized brand."

Industry accolades include Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises Under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, Top Global Franchise, and ranks #36 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. Black Enterprise Magazine named Anago the #1 Top Franchise for Black Entrepreneurs across multiple industries.

Continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with franchisees and clients.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand.

Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports 45+ Master Franchisees and 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Anago was ranked #36 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit AnagoCleaning .

