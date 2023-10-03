Amir Receives A Number Of Ceos Of Global Energy Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a number of CEOs of international energy companies participating in the North Field Expansion Project ceremony in Ras Laffan Industrial City on Tuesday morning.

HH the Amir met separately with Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total Energy; Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil Corporation; Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell Group of Companies; Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips; and Claudio Descalzi CEO of the Italian company Eni, and greeted His Highness on the occasion of their participation in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the North Field Expansion Project in Ras Laffan Industrial City, this morning.

During the meetings, ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar and energy companies were reviewed to achieve the interests of both sides, in addition to discussing a number of developments related to gas and related issues.