The Year's Premier Financial Event Grand Unveiling Of The World Investor Week In Taiwan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Resilience x Digital x Sustainability: Paving the way for the Future of Investment and Wealth Management

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 3 October 2023 - The highly anticipated 'World Investor Week (WIW)' event, a hallmark in the global finance domain, commenced yesterday across several international venues. Taiwan has curated an elite assembly of both local and international experts to deeply explore the evolving landscape of investment and wealth management. In light of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) advocating enhanced resilience among investors, this forum is strategically designed to bolster investor resilience, enhance digital financial expertise, and champion sustainable innovation. The initiative is set to elevate the broader public's grasp on judicious investment and astute financial planning.



The Presidential Office Secretary-General, Lin Chia-lung, along with the heads of various organizing agencies, jointly presided over the opening ceremony of the 2023 WIW from October 2nd to 6th.

'Since its inception in 2019, the WIW forum has grown in stature each year,' said Hank C.C. Huang, President of the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance and Chairman of the Financial Planning Association of Taiwan. 'This year marks a significant expansion, as we collaborate for the first time with ten of Taiwan's preeminent financial institutions. From October 2nd through 6th, we present the '2023 World Investor Week in Taiwan', revolving around the theme 'Resilience x Digital x Sustainability: paving the way for the Future of Investment and Wealth Management'. Featuring contributions from over 40 distinguished financial experts from home and abroad, the forum is poised to present avant-garde investment perspectives, affording participants an insightful understanding of global investment dynamics. As we roll out a jam-packed five-day program, we anticipate a turnout of more than ten thousand enthusiasts, an assembly set to fortify investor resilience and enhance Taiwan's financial stature.'

The 'World Investor Week 2023 in Taiwan' is a collaborative effort, co-hosted by the Financial Planning Association of Taiwan, Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance, Pension Fund Association, R.O.C., Securities Investment Trust & Consulting Association of the R.O.C., CPA Society Taiwan, Commercial Real Estate's Global Standard for Professional Achievement, Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, Taipei Exchange, Taiwan Futures Exchange and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance