Egyptian Ports Release 260K Tonnes Of Animal Feed Raw Materials Worth $133M In Two Weeks

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation announced that it has released 260,000 tonnes of corn and soybeans, worth $133m, from ports between 8 and 21 September. The release was done in coordination with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), according to a statement by the minister, Elsayed Elkosayer.

The statement said that the released quantities included 175,000 tonnes of corn, worth $63m, and 85,000 tonnes of soybeans, worth $64m. It also included feed additives, worth $6m.

Elkosayer said that the release aimed to supply the markets with sufficient amounts of corn and soybeans, which are the main ingredients of poultry and livestock feed. He added that there was ongoing follow-up and coordination with the CBE and the Prime Minister to ensure the smooth release of animal feed raw materials and additives from Egyptian ports.

The statement also said that the total amount of animal feed raw materials released from 16 October 2022 to 21 September 2023 reached about 7.8 million tonnes, worth $3.