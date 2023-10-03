PIH Adopts RISE With SAP To Enable Full Cloud Migration And Enhance Customer Satisfaction

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to technological innovation, Power International Holding (PIH) signed an agreement with SAP to adopt RISE with SAP, to enable full cloud migration and enhance customer satisfaction. The agreement which was signed today by Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, Vice Chairman and President of PIH and Mr. Manos Raptopolous, SAP EMEA President and presided by Mr. Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman of PIH and by H.E Botschafter Lothar Freischlader, German Ambassador to Qatar, aims to support PIH's digital transformation journey to create a more scalable, and data-driven environment within its business units, as well as achieve real-time analytics for informed decision making.

RISE with SAP is a comprehensive business transformation solution offering operational transformation as a service while combining cloud-based software with a range of professional business services.

“This partnership with SAP represents more than just a technological advancement; it's a commitment to excellence and innovation. By adopting RISE with SAP, we are streamlining our business processes, and advancing our automation capabilities while setting new benchmarks to operational efficiency across all business sectors," commented Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, Vice Chairman and President of PIH.

"Our collaboration with SAP is a cornerstone of our strategy to build a next-generation digital platform focusing on artificial intelligence and data. We believe this transformation will elevate our capabilities to better serve our clients and stakeholders, as well as drive operational excellence," said Mr. Jasim, Group Chief Information Officer of PIH.

Through this strategic collaboration with SAP, PIH which is a leading global diversified conglomerate operating in strategic business sectors; construction, hospitality, real estate, healthcare, food & beverage, and manufacturing will be able to effectively transition into a future-ready state in rapidly evolving business landscape.



