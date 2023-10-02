Jordan, Oman Ink Deals For Consumer Protection, Development Of Industrial Areas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- Jordan and Oman have signed two memoranda of understanding in the fields of consumer protection and development and management of industrial areas and cities.Published in the Official Gazette issued Sunday was the approval of the Cabinet to the two agreements, the first of which aims to identify areas of cooperation through training courses and programs, exchange of experiences, research and specialized studies in the areas of raising awareness, in addition to the organization of conferences, the exchange of visits by experts, and the organization of scientific research in areas of cooperation.The second deal, on the other hand, is in the field of development and management of industrial zones and cities between the Jordanian government, represented by the Jordanian Industrial Estates Company, and the Omani government, represented by the General Corporation for Industrial Estates, which was signed during the meetings of the joint Jordanian-Omani committee in Amman last July.The agreement stipulates supporting cooperation between the two sides in the field of development and management of industrial zones and cities through the exchange of experiences and specialized experts in the field of establishing and managing industrial zones and cities and benefiting from the experience of the two countries in the field of establishing and managing qualified industrial zones and cities and evaluating their impact on the economies of the two countries, in addition to exchanging experiences in the field of marketing investment in industrial areas and cities and attracting capital to those areas.