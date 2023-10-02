Saidpur Village .. Model Village In Heart Of Islamabad

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Sardar Burhan
ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- The Saidpur Village is a 500-year-old town in the base of Margalla Hills of Pakistani capital Islamabad that was remodeled into a cultural tourist attraction and heritage site to preserve traditional Pakistani rural life and attract tourists.
Once a thriving center of trade and fine artisans, Saidpur Village lies in the heart of Islamabad with a scenic view to the Margalla Hills.
The area around Saidpur, which advocates peaceful co-existence and harmony among faiths, has been a part of several civilizations including, the Buddhists, the Greeks, Ashoka of the Maurya Empire, the Mughal Empire, and the British Rule.
The village offers visitors a scenic view of Margalla Hills, arts and crafts, traditional food and religious sites making it an ideal destination for tourists looking for traces of fading history and culture. (end) sbk.gta
