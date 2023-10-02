Al Ghadeer Wins Qatar Arabian World Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani crowned the winners of the Qatar Arabian World Cup, which was landed by Al Shaqab Racing's Al Ghadeer yesterday.

H E Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan Al Thani received the trophy during the awarding ceremony, which was attended by Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi.

H E Sheikh Abdullah also awarded the winners of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, which was won by Ace Impact.

Ambassador of Qatar to France H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani was present during the awarding ceremony on the finale of the 2023 renewal of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, held under Qatari sponsorship represented by the QREC yesterday. Al Mohannadi presented the trophies to the winners of the Gr1 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac.

Amazing Al Ghadeer excels

Impressive winner of the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Derby des Pur-Sang Arabes de 4 Ans at Chantilly in June, the incredible Purebred Arabian colt Al Ghadeer (Al Mourtajez x Gharra'a) landed the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian World Cup.

Carrying the colours of his owner Al Shaqab Racing and trained by master trainer Francois Rohaut, the four-year-old came into the race on the back of six successive victories including three Gr.1 (PA). Al Ghadeer became one of the all-time greats in the Arabian racing by winning impressively the €1,000,000 Qatar sponsored contest at ParisLongchamp.

Now a four time Gr.1 (PA) winner, Al Ghadeer offered a fourth Gr.1 (PA) success for Al Shaqab Racing in the last forty eight hours.

Al Ghadeer was never too far from the leaders of the field and travelled with sublime ease of the 2000m contest.

Entering the final straight and sill not pressed on by jockey Christophe Soumillon, the four-year-old was angled out wide of the leaders to win by two lengths under a hands and heels ride.

The chasing Al Doha (Al Mourtajez), in the colours of H E Sheikh Abdullah, finished a clear second for trainer Thomas Fourcy and under jockey Olivier Peslier. The Abdulla bin Fahad Al Attiyah-owned and Ch'Ezza (AfAlbahar), gave Francois Rohaut another prize in the race, as he under Maxime Guyon, took third.

“I took a while to get him settled and unfortunately at the top of the hill when the pace slowed down, I had no much stirring as he blocked the bit on one side. So I decided to let him roll progressively. At the beginning of the straight I felt like I was on top of everyone. I didn't want to ask him too much but then when I saw Olivier coming quickly on the outside to challenge us, I asked him to stride on a bit and he's done it with ease. He's a smart horse, He's a real champion,” the winning jockey said.

Ace Impact flies high in Qatar Prix De L'arc De Triomphe

Winner of the Gr.1 Qatar Prix du Jockey Club, the Gousserie Racing & Ecuries serge Stempniak - owned Ace Impact (Cracksman) marked his place in the history books with a brilliant victory in the world's most famous race, the Gr.1 Qatar sponsored Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Taking on fifteen rivals in the €5,000,000 contest, the son of Cracksman who is trained by Jean-Claude Rouget was ridden by loyal partner Cristian Demuro.

Ace Impact was stepping up to 2400m for the first time. The three-year-old was having the sixth start of his young career and came into to the race unbeaten. As always, the held up Ace Impact travelled with enthusiast throughout the contest. Soon after the cut away, the colt was angled out wide and quickly eaten up the ground. Once in the lead, he saw off multiple challengers to score nicely by one and three-quarter lengths.

Ace Impact beat the British raider Westover (Frankel) while Onesto (Frankel) ran an eye-catching race to finished third from last.

Rosallion claims Lagardere honours

Breathtaking winner when landing the Pat Eddery Stakes, the talented two-year-old Rosallion (Blue Point x Rosaline) bounced back to win the Gr.1 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere - Grand Criterium. Trained by Richard Hannon and with his regular partner Sean Levey, the homebred Rosallion offered a first success in this race to owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum.

Also yesterday, impressive winner of the Newtownanner Stud Irish EBF Stakes at the Curragh when last seen, the two-year-old Opera Singer (Justify) continued to progress by landing the Gr.1 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac - Criterium des Pouliches.

With Ryan Moore in the saddle and trained by Aidan O'Brien, Opera Singer made it three wins from five lifetime starts.

Blue Rose Cen is back in Prix De L'opera

In a thrilling finish, it was the French-trained three-year-old Blue Rose Cen (Churchill) who took the Gr.1 Prix De l'Opera Longines. Sporting the silks of owner Yeguada Centurion Sl and trained by Christopher Head, Blue Rose Cen was dropping in trip after having finished fifth in the Gr.1 Qatar Prix Vermeille over 2,400m.

Ridden by stable jockey Aurelien Lemaitre, Blue Rose Cen tracked the leaders through the early stages of the contest. Travelling well into the straight, Blue Rose Cen was pulled out wide to challenge the game Ballydoyle filly Jackie Oh (Galileo), to finally hit the front inside the final 100m.

Lumiere Rock (Saxon Warrior) showed tenacity to take third.

Meanwhile, sporting the colours of Trainers House Enterprises Ltd, the six-year-old homebred, Highfield Princess (Night Of Thunder) continued to climb through the ranks since switched to sprinting distances to land the Gr.1 Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines.

Trained by John Quinn and ridden with extreme confidence by Jason Hart, the champion mare was sent off favourite in the nineteen runner contest and duly delivered with authority. Highfield Princess is now a four times Gr.1 winner

The Gr.1 Qatar Prix de la Foret - saw the Wertheimer & Frere - owned, Kelina (Frankel) get back to winning ways after showing an huge amount of ability when beating yesterday's favourite Sauterne (Kingman) in the Gr.2 Prix de Sandringham in the spring.

The homebred is trained by Carlos Laffon-Parias and was sent off outsider for the 1400m contest. A three-year-old, Kelina was one of the youngest of the fourteen runners to line up and contested her first Gr.1.