Alternet Studio 9.1 Released - With Improvements For Code Editor, Scripter, And Form Designer

Code Fix and Code Refactoring

Python IntelliSense

AlterNET Software announces new release of AlterNET Studio - best-in-class UI controls and frameworks for code editing, scripting, and UI designing.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- AlterNET Studio 9.1 is a mid-cycle release focusing on improvements for all our core libraries: Code Editor , Scripter , and Form Designer.Below are AlterNET Studio 9.1 highlights:Code Fix/Code Refactoring is now supported for Roslyn C# and Visual Basic parsers.Code Fix allows users to fix certain kinds of errors, like implementing interfaces, fixing typos, or adding missing namespaces in the using list, while code refactor helps modify code to make it easier to maintain, understand, and extend, but without changing its behavior. When code fix/code refactoring is available for the current position within the code, Code Editor displays a special code-action image that a user can click on and select the appropriate code action from the popup menu.IronPython Scripter and Script Debugger now support IronPython 3.4. Scirpter and Script Debugger for IronPython 2 is still available as a NuGet package.Python parser has been extended to provide code completion for third-party packages like NumPy.Script Debugger now supports the DebuggerDisplay attribute that provides user-defined information for debugger tooltips and watches.Form Designer includes a Component List, which provides an easy way to select components on the form.

