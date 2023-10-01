Senate Committee, Greek Envoy Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) - Senate's Jordanian-Greek Friendship Committee, headed by Mohammad Khair Ababneh, on Sunday discussed with Greek Ambassador to Jordan, Eleftheria Galathianaki, ways to enhance bilateral relations.Ababneh said Jordanian-Greek relations are "historical" and witnessing "continuous" development, thanks to mutual visits and meetings, calling for strengthening them in various fields, especially in parliamentary, investment and cultural areas.He pointed to His Majesty King Abdullah II's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and increase opportunities and attract investments to the Kingdom, especially in the energy, agriculture and trade fields and enhance cultural exchange.Ababneh added that Jordan bears "remarkable" burdens for hosting refugees and plays a "major" role, in light of the difficult economic conditions, which requires concerted international efforts to support the Kingdom to provide assistance to refugees until their return to their countries.He affirmed Jordan's right, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, to assume Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.In this regard, he noted Palestinian cause is Jordan's central issue, valuing Greece's related positions.Meanwhile, the envoy lauded "deep-rooted, close" bilateral relations and their "distinguished" level, indicating importance of coordination on the key regional developments and efforts to achieve the region's peace and stability.The diplomat also referred to multiple bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at expanding joint cooperation in the investment, energy and tourism fields, stressing her country's endeavor to increase volume of trade exchange and make all efforts to serve common aspirations.The envoy added that her country supports Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic holy sites, to preserve the holy city's historical status quo and its identity and supports the two-state solution to end Palestinian-Israeli conflict, to achieve the region's security and stability.