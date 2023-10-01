Top News Of The Week: Vande Bharat Express, Karnataka Bandh And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi flags off 9 semi-high speed trains across 11 statesPrime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 September flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains across 11 states via video conferencing. The launch of these nine trains will connect religious and tourist destinations across 11 states. Read moreIndia-Canada row: EAM Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken for bilateral talks; no mention of Nijjar's killingDuring the meeting, Jaishankar and Blinken affirmed hope for positive outcomes from the bilateral talks. Antony Blinken said that the two leaders have had very good discussions lately and is looking forward for the talks. Also readBombay HC allows Akasa Air's plea challenging pilot's exitThe Bombay High Court granted permission for the leave petition filed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air to proceed against the five pilots who departed from the company without fulfilling their notice period obligations. Read moreKarnataka Bandh: 44 flights cancelled in Bengaluru today in wake of Cauvery water protestAmid the ongoing Karnataka Bandh on Cauvery water row, 44 flights have been cancelled today, informed PRO, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Read moreS&P Global downgrades Vedanta Resources to CCC, second rating cut this week after Moody'sS&P Global Ratings has become the latest global ratings agency to downgrade Vedanta Ltd's UK-based parent Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) to \"CCC\" from \"B-\" on Friday, September 29. S&P Global has downgraded the rating of the natural resources company on potential bond extensions and has also placed it under 'credit watch'. Read moreIndia 10-year yield ends at 7.2% in biggest single session rise of 2023 on high crude oil pricesThe 10-year benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield ended at 7.2414 per cent after ending at 7.1704 per cent in the previous session. The yield posted its biggest single-session rise since November 3, 2022. Read moreFPIs offload ₹14,768 crore in Indian equities, turn net sellers in SeptemberFPIs have sold ₹14,768 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹13,810 crore as of September 29, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data. Read moreMoody's upgrades Tata Power's corporate family rating to Ba1, maintains stable outlookAccording to a report from global ratings agency, the rating upgrade to Ba1 is driven by Tata Power's solid financial metrics, which are projected to remain above the upgrade trigger set for the earlier Ba2 rating. Read moreNomura upgrades India to 'overweight' from 'neutral'; Reliance, ICICI Bank, ITC, among top picksNomura upgrades India to 'Overweight' citing strong top-down narrative and potential to benefit from 'China+1' theme. Read moreIndia 10-year yield ends at 7.2% in biggest single session rise of 2023 on high crude oil pricesThe 10-year benchmark 7.18 per cent 2033 bond yield ended at 7.2414 per cent after ending at 7.1704 per cent in the previous session. The yield posted its biggest single-session rise since November 3, 2022. Read moreYatra Online share price opens at 10% discount at ₹127.50 on NSEYatra Online shares listed at a discount, with NSE price at ₹127.50 (+10.2%) and BSE price at ₹130. Read moreHi-Green Carbon share price debuts at a mere 2.7% premium at ₹77 on NSE SMEHi-Green Carbon share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Thursday. On NSE SME, Hi-Green Carbon share price today was listed at ₹77 per share, 2.7% higher than the issue price of ₹75. Read moreDixon shares hit 52-week high; tech arm ties up with Xiaomi to manufacture smartphonesElectronic Manufacturing Services firm, Dixon, inked pact with Xiaomi to begin the manufacturing of smart phones and other related products for the Chinese firm, said the company in its stock filing on Wednesday. Read moreNasdaq up over 33% in 6 months, becomes top-performing index of 2023; Nikkei close secondThe Nasdaq Composite index has emerged as the top-performing index of 2023, gaining over 33 per cent in the first six months, closely followed by the Japan's Nikkei 225 index at the second position. Read moreMoody's downgrades Vedanta Resources' corporate family rating to Caa2; outlook remains negativeMoody's has also downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2 its rating on the senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources and those issued by Vedanta Resources's wholly owned subsidiary, Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc, and guaranteed by Vedanta Resources. Read moreZerodha only broker in India to charge ₹200 to open a demat account; here's whyStock broker Zerodha in its recent business update on September 26 said that it continues to be the only broker in India to charge ₹200 to open a demat account. Read moreKundan Edifice share price debuts at 17.58% discount at ₹75 on NSE SMEKundan Edifice share price listed on NSE SME at a discount on Tuesday. On NSE SME, Kundan Edifice share price today was listed at ₹75 per share, 17.58% lower than the issue price of ₹91. Read moreChinese authorities detain Evergrande staff amid crisis in property marketChinese authorities have escalated their involvement in the ongoing Evergrande crisis, detaining personnel from the property giant's financial subsidiary. Read more

MENAFN01102023007365015876ID1107171342