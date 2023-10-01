Jawan Song 'Aararaari Raaro' OUT: Deepika Padukone As Aishwarya Tugs At Heartstrings In Soulful Performance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma, musical by Anirudh Ravichander has turned out to be one of the greatest hits of Bollywood. The Atlee directed movie has been showered with praises from all over, 'it's massy and classy'. The mass entertainer was praised not only for it's great action sequences but also for it's social messaging. The songs too have garnered equivocal praises from the audience. Anirudh has carved out a name for himself for his romantic track like 'Chaleya', the highly energetic dance number, 'Zinda Banda'. However, the makers stopped short of releasing certain songs lest they don't end up revealing the story line.



Now, that it's has been 4 weeks to the release, the makers are slowly releasing certain songs. 'Faratta' was released around 10 days ago and it became an instant hit and has been since trending on Youtube.







Yesterday, the makers dropped another song, the highly emotional, 'Aararaari Raaro' featuring Deepika Padukone as Aishwarya, mother of Azad and Shah Rukh Khan's role as father to Azad, Vikram Rathore. The mother-son bond showed in the song is sure to bring tears to your eyes. With the lyrics of Irshad Kamil and the soothing voice of

Deepthi Suresh, the video of Deepika as Aishwarya and young Azad and the jail sequence is beautifully crafted. Deepika's powerful portrayal of the raw emotions of a mother is struck a chord with everyone already who has watched the film in theatres.

Her striking appearance, a perfect blend of vulnerability and strength, adds a layer of authenticity to her character.

Even after 4 weeks after release, the movie is still going strong at the box office. Yesterday it collected 8.75 crores which happened to be it's 4th saturday. Recently, the producers came up with a 1+1 offer on the tickets which is will surely drive some numbers up.



ALSO READ:

Kantara song: Full video of Rishabh Shetty's Varaha Roopam released on YouTube