Brazil To Vietnam: 7 Top Coffee Producing Countries

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Brazil to Vietnam are 7 top coffee-producing countries. Brazil leads globally with a diverse range of beans. Vietnam excels in Robusta. Colombia, Ethiopia, Honduras, Peru, and Mexico focus on Arabica, each offering distinct flavor profiles in the world of coffee

Brazil to Vietnam are 7 top coffee-producing countries, contributing distinct coffee. Arabica thrives in Colombia, Ethiopia, Honduras, Peru, Mexico, while Vietnam excels in Robusta

Brazil dominates the global coffee market. It's renowned for its vast coffee plantations, especially in Minas Gerais, producing both Arabica and Robusta beans

Vietnam is a major Robusta coffee producer. Its coffee industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with the Central Highlands being the primary place

Known for its high-quality Arabica coffee, Colombia's unique geography and climate contribute to its coffee's rich flavor, coffee is often hand-picked in the Andes Mountains

The country produces predominantly Arabica beans, and its coffee is celebrated for its distinct flavors, often grown in regions like Sidamo and Yirgacheffe

Honduras has emerged as a notable player in the coffee industry, primarily focusing on Arabica beans. Its coffee is grown in regions like Copán and Santa Barbara

The country's Arabica beans are grown in various regions, including Cajamarca and Amazonas, and are prized for their unique flavor profiles

Mexico is a significant producer of Arabica coffee beans, regions like Chiapas and Veracruz renowned for their coffee cultivation. Mexican coffee is known for its balanced flavor