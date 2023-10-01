MMEC Mannesmann Participates In ADIPEC 2023 To Expand Its Customer Base And Presence In The Region

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

MMEC Mannesmann, the leading Emirati company specializing in the oil, gas, mining, and renewable energy sectors, has announced its participation in this year's edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), which will be held from 2 to 5 October, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The company's participation in ADIPEC comes as part of its efforts to strengthen its presence and expand its customer base in the region. ADIPEC serves as an exceptional platform, uniting more than 2,200 local and international companies, as well as the most prominent experts and specialists in the sector.

MMEC Mannesmann aims to showcase its extensive portfolio of ongoing projects in the UAE and its comprehensive range of services, including the green hydrogen energy vehicle fueling station project and hydrogen production stations. This is in addition to highlighting its feasibility studies, conceptual designs, and studies related to all preliminary engineering and design work, as well as innovative solutions for purchase management and construction and the modern technologies that it employs in its operations.

Eng. Anas Al Juaidi, Chief Executive Officer of MMEC Mannesmann, said:“ADIPEC is an ideal global platform for facilitating communication and interaction with esteemed leaders and experts from the energy sector. The event is a valuable opportunity to address challenges facing the sector and explore innovative solutions harnessing renewable energy sources. Our participation in this distinguished event stems from our commitment to delivering integrated solutions and exceptional services that contribute to sector growth and align with national and global efforts to create a safe and sustainable energy system,”

Al Juaidi added that carbon neutrality represents a fundamental global priority, as it is a global sustainability goal that most countries have committed to, calling on government and private entities to intensify efforts to fulfill their pledges to reduce carbon emissions across the main sectors.

ADIPEC 2023 will be held from 2 to 5, October 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The event stands as one of the most prominent events within the oil and gas sector, serving as a pivotal strategic platform where industry leaders and experts can unite to engage in dynamic discussions about energy markets and their implications for prices, including political challenges and international conflicts and their impact on energy supplies. This is in addition to presenting a road map and forward-looking solutions to support and develop a sustainable, safe, and cost-effective energy system.