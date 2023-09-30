Timing Changed In Srinagar Schools

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Director School Education Kashmir on Saturday ordered change in school timing for all educational institutions within the municipal limits of Srinagar city from October 01.
According to an order, the new timings for all schools will be from 9 am to 3 pm from tomorrow.
“In supersession of all previous orders, it is hereby ordered that all the government and private recognized schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, from Oct 01,” reads the order.
In a separate order, Directorate of School Education, Jammu has ordered that all the government and private recognized schools in the summer zone of Jammu division shall observe school timing from 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM for the month of October 2023.
“In supersession of all previous orders issued on the subject, it is hereby ordered that all Government and Private (recognized) School in Summer Zone of Jammu Division shall observe school timing from 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM for the month of October 2023 and w.e.f. 01-11-2023 school timing will be 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM within Municipal Limits and in Rural Areas it will be 10.00 AM to 4.00 PM. The Winter Zone of Jammu division shall observe school timing w.e.f. 01-10-2023 as 10.00 AM to 4.00 PM. Any deviation to this order shall invite action against the institution, under rules in vogue,” the order reads Read Also The Fragile Foundation: How Teacher Misconduct Weakens Trust School Squabbles: Does Teacher In-fighting Get The Better Of Academics At Schools?
