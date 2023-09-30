Russian UAV Destroyed Over Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a Russian drone over Kherson region.

The Air Command East reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"In Kherson region, an enemy UAV was destroyed by a fighter jet. It was likely a Merlin," the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, around 11:00 on Saturday, September 30, enemy drones were spotted in some regions across Ukraine. Air defenses were employed.

The photo is illustrative