Russian UAV Destroyed Over Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a Russian drone over Kherson region.
The Air Command East reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
"In Kherson region, an enemy UAV was destroyed by a fighter jet. It was likely a Merlin," the report says. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, around 11:00 on Saturday, September 30, enemy drones were spotted in some regions across Ukraine. Air defenses were employed.
The photo is illustrative
