Russians Hit Community In Zaporizhzhia Region With Missiles, Injuring Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched two missile attacks on a community in Zaporizhzhia region. At least five people were injured, houses and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on

Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, between 10:06 and 10:20, the Russian military launched 2 missile strikes (type of missiles to be determined) on the territory of the Matviivka united territorial community," Malashko noted.

Enemy fires 10 artillery shells at Novovorontsovka inregion

According to him, at least five people were injured. One person was taken to the hospital, the rest received medical assistance and refused hospitalization.

According to preliminary information, five buildings and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of the strikes.

As reported, air raid sirens went off in some regions across Ukraine.