Motivational Master Class By Ashish Vidyarthi Inspires Students At Asian School Of Business

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a captivating and enlightening event, the Asian School of Business was privileged to host the esteemed actor and motivational speaker, Ashish Vidyarthi, for a Motivational Master Class that left an indelible mark on the minds of the eager students. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Asian Education Group, introduced the event, highlighting the importance of hard work, setting priorities, and the challenges that come with success.



Ashish Vidyarthi, a National Film Award-winning actor with a career spanning 26 years and over 200 films in 11 languages, took the stage to share his life experiences and wisdom with the enthralled audience. His words were not only motivational but also packed with genuine enthusiasm, making the Master Class an unforgettable experience.



The Master Class, described by many as powerful and full of real-life insights, shed light on the multifaceted nature of Ashish Vidyarthi's journey. He is not only a celebrated actor but also the founder of Ashish Vidyarthi & Associates, a platform dedicated to Leadership Conversations with Corporates through Avid Miner Transformation Modules. This initiative has contributed to over 100 organizations in India and abroad.



Mr. Vidyarthi's rich life experiences, garnered from working across diverse cultures and scenarios, have been meticulously crafted into jargon-free, easy-to-comprehend, and application-friendly conversations. These conversations have been curated into experiential learning programs designed to meet the unique needs of various organizations. Notable organizations that have benefited from his services include Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bayer, Dell, Accenture, IOC, and HSBC, among others.



In his inspirational session, Ashish Vidyarthi emphasized the significance of hard work and the absence of shortcuts on the path to success. He urged students to set clear priorities in their lives and stay committed to their goals. His message resonated deeply with the young minds in attendance, leaving them inspired and ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead.



The Motivational Master Class by Ashish Vidyarthi was a resounding success, leaving an indomitable spirit of determination and motivation in its wake. The Asian School of Business is grateful to Mr. Vidyarthi for his valuable insights and hopes that his wisdom will continue to guide and inspire the students in their academic and professional journeys. Later Dr. Sandeep Marwah honoured Ashish for his extra ordinary contribution to Cinema.



