Green Acres Sew & Vac Hosting BERNINA Q-Matic Discovery Class With Lane Hunter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEMPHIS, Mo., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Acres Sew and Vac is excited to host the BERNINA Q-matic Discovery class on Friday, October 6th from 9:30 AM to 4 PM. Those in attendance will discover how to easily quilt with BERNINA machines with the guidance of BERNINA Events Team member, Lane Hunter.



During the class, Hunter will teach a variety of different quilting techniques with the BERNINA Q-matic, BERNINA's state-of-the-art system for automated quilting, to make a quilting project stand out. From edge-to-edge quilting to borders and sashing, participants will gain confidence and a wealth of knowledge.





“We're excited to bring Lane in and have him share his expertise. We look forward to our customers learning something new and hope they feel empowered to use the BERNINA Q-matic machine for their projects,” said Burnell Oberholtzer.

This class is designed for those at an intermediate skill level looking to learn how to quilt on a frame with automation. Space is limited and the fee to reserve a spot is $75. The cost includes supplies, access to machines, and exciting giveaways.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 6th, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM to 4 PM

Location: Green Acres Sew & Vac located at 221, W Grand Ave, Memphis, MO.

Skill Level: Intermediate

Cost: $75 (includes materials and machine access)

Instructor: BERNINA Events Team member, Lane Hunter

