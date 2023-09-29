Azerbaijan Arrests Armenian Terrorist Davit Manukyan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian citizen Davit Manukyan has been arrested for terrorist
crimes in Karabakh, Azernews reports, citing the
State Security Service of Azerbaijan.
The State Security Service continues its preliminary
investigation related to numerous terrorist acts that resulted in
the loss of lives, committed by illegal Armenian armed groups on
the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan temporarily hosting
Russian peacekeepers.
Substantial suspicion was established that Manukyan had
committed criminal acts under articles 214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3
(repeated terrorism by an organized group), 228.3 (illegal
acquisition, storage, and transportation of firearms, their
component parts, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 279.3
(attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations, or individuals
as part of armed formations or groups not provided for by law,
resulting in loss of life or other grave consequences), and 318.1
(illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of
Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Despite Armenia's commitment in a trilateral statement dated
November 10, 2020 [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian
leaders following the second Karabakh war], to withdraw Armenian
armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, Manukyan, having
served in the highest military rank of major-general, continued to
commit criminal actions on the territory of the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan in the capacity of the so-called "first deputy commander
of the defense army" of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh
Republic".
He was involved in the organization and leadership of illegal
armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, supplying them
with weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices. Simultaneously,
he participated in organizing terrorist acts through these
terrorist groups, accompanied by explosions, fires, and others,
posing a threat to human lives, causing harm to their health,
property, or other socially dangerous consequences, with the aim of
undermining public security in Azerbaijan, creating panic among the
population, influencing decisions by government authorities and
international organizations.
On September 27, 2023, Manukyan was detained and charged, and
the court decided to arrest him as a preventive measure.
Investigative and operational measures in the criminal case are
ongoing.
