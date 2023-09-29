Abu Dhabi Police Commander-In-Chief Meets Commissioner Of Israeli National Police

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2023 (WAM) – Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, met Commissioner of the Israeli National Police, General Yaakov Shabtai, at in the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters premises.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of police and security issues.
