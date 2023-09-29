NATO Voices Deep Concern Over Situation In Kosovo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- NATO member states Friday expressed their "deep concern" about the increasing tensions in northern Kosovo, following a meeting of NATO ambassadors to discuss the situation.

"NATO's KFOR mission maintains a visible and agile presence across Kosovo. We will always take all necessary actions to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people living in Kosovo. We do so impartially and in line with our UN mandate," said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a statement.

"Since May, we have enhanced KFOR's presence and posture," he said, noting that only yesterday NATO ambassadors authorised additional forces to address the current situation.

KFOR continues to coordinate closely with all relevant stakeholders in Belgrade and Pristina, as well as EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), the OSCE, the UN Mission to Kosovo, and the diplomatic community, said the NATO chief.

Stoltenberg called on all parties to urgently de-escalate, urging Belgrade and Pristina to engage in the EU-facilitated dialogue as the only way to resolve outstanding issues and reach solutions that respect the rights of all communities. (end)

