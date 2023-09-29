Predictwind's Latest Innovation Transforms Coastal And Offshore Passages For Powerboats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jon Bilger, Managing DirectorAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- PredictWind , the leading provider of marine weather forecasts and tools, proudly announces the launch of its pioneering weather routing feature specifically designed for powerboats . This advanced tool is poised to redefine how powerboaters plan and assess safety and comfort metrics on their passages."Powerboaters can now confidently make safer decisions for coastal and offshore passages with the addition of integrated safety metrics like roll, vertical acceleration, and boat slamming, offering comprehensive vessel data for a comfortable journey," said Jon Bilger, Managing Director at PredictWind.Highlighted Features:- Fuel Efficiency: Optimizing your departure date not only conserves fuel but also ensures the quickest and smoothest trip.- State-of-the-Art Algorithm: Built specifically for powerboats, the algorithm takes into account boat drag due to wind and wave conditions. It also utilizes the most exhaustive ocean and tidal current data available to chart the optimal route.- Tailored to Your Vessel: With inputs of boat height, displacement, waterline length, beam, and draught, the model can precisely calculate windage and wave effects for individual boats.- User-Friendly Interface: Just like using Google Maps, the powerboat weather routing on PredictWind offers a dedicated interface. Chart your journey with simple start and end waypoints, and access all trip safety and efficiency insights through illustrative maps, graphs, and tables.Key Benefits:- Safety and Comfort Metrics: Leveraging sophisticated hydrodynamic modeling, the routing tool calculates potential hazards such as roll, vertical acceleration, and boat slamming. These insights are obtained using 'big data' from various forecast wave models and the PredictWind weather models, providing users with a comprehensive overview of the entire trip.- Extreme Weather Alerts: PredictWind's alert system keeps users informed about extreme weather occurrences such as thunderstorms, fog, and rain squalls, along with seamanship considerations like wind against current. The tool also displays GMDSS weather warnings on the maps.- Ideal Departure Window: The Departure planning tool provides comparisons of weather routes for four different departure times, ensuring powerboaters choose the best time to start their journey and avoid unforeseen weather disturbances.For an in-depth explanation of our routing and wave modeling for powerboats, including details on roll, vertical acceleration, and boat slamming, visit ) or sign up here.About PredictWindPredictWind stands as a global leader in weather forecasting for the marine industry, offering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to sailors, racing teams, and industry professionals worldwide. With its industry-leading forecasts, live wind observations, and advanced routing capabilities, PredictWind continues to set the standard for accuracy, reliability, and user-friendly weather insights.###If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Erin Carey at Roam Generation -

