Introducing Rapid Deployable Systems RDS: Shelter Solutions Designed To Provide Protection For Any Mission

WASHINGTON, Ga., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural disasters like the devastating wildfires in Lahaina on Maui highlight the importance of rapid deployment disaster relief solutions. And unfortunately, it wasn't just this disaster; in 2022, the United States experienced the third-highest number of billion-dollar disasters in a calendar year, according to NOAA.1 With emergencies on the rise, the need for reliable, high-quality shelters is greater than ever.

Rapid Deployable Systems (RDS)

relief tents are designed to provide military-grade safety and protection to people and organizations during disaster relief efforts.



Rapid Deployable Systems' disaster and refugee relief products offer tactically superior designs that range from two-person camping shelters to larger, modular tents used to shelter thousands of people during large-scale disasters. All of their relief structures can be set up and operational in just 10 minutes.



RDS' designs stand up to extreme climates and for long durations of time. Their tents are made from high-quality, durable materials that have stood up to some of the toughest weather in the world, such as on expeditions to Mount Everest and at base camps during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. These time-tested structures are designed to meet or exceed the rigorous standards of the U.S. military.



RDS relief structures feature a patented truss-style frame system that is stronger and more durable than standard "scissor" style frames and can withstand 300 lbs. hanging load at any point on the frame. RDS tents are equipped with climate control, lighting, flooring, environmental control, and camp services such as dining halls, kitchen tents, latrines, cots, tables, chairs, and more.

During a disaster, there is no time to vet brands or products; organizations who want to act fast can place their trust in RDS's proven quality, efficiency, and durability.

