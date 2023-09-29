Food Packaging Equipment Market To Surpass A Valuation Of $33,148.2 Million By 2031 - Exclusive Report By AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Packaging Equipment Market

The food packaging equipment market is primarily driven by hygienic food packaging.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Food Packaging Equipment Market by Equipment (Bottling Line; Cartoning; Case Handling; Closing; Filling & Dosing; Form, Fill & Seal; Labelling, Decorating & Coding; Palletizing; Wrapping & Bundling; and Others), Application (Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy, Bakery & Snack, Frozen, Candy & Confectionery, Cereal & Grain, Perishable Prepared, and Shelf Stable), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The global food packaging equipment market size was valued at $16,901.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $33,148.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. Form, fill & seal segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, growing at 8.5% CAGR.

Rise in urbanization and increase in number of supermarket and hypermarkets have boosted the growth of the global food packaging equipment market. However, rise of counterfeit food packaging hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancement in technology and rise in awareness regarding component and content of packaging box would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The rise in food packaging equipment market demand for appealing and innovative packaging in the food industry for product differentiation; rise in consumption of processed meat, poultry, and seafood; surge in purchasing power, and preference for online grocery shopping all lead to increase in demand for packaged food, which is expected to drive the food packaging equipment market.

By application, the shelf stable segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global food packaging equipment market, as these foods demand extra packaging requirements. However, the meat, poultry & seafood segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to high consumption rate and wide availability of various products across the globe.

Rise in demand for equipment in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the food packaging equipment market. Manufacturers' increased efforts in R&D propel the food packaging equipment market in a positive direction. The surge in demand for ready-to-eat, dairy, and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to boost the food packaging equipment market growth. Growth in health consciousness and change in eating patterns are projected to drive growth in the global food packaging equipment market during the forecast period. The increased consumption of packaged food products around the world has positively impacted the global food packaging equipment market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By equipment type, the case handling segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-sixths of the global food packaging equipment market. However, the form, fill & seal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, owing to fast speed and constant packing rate.

Top Key Players:

Arpac LLC

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coesia Group

GEA Group

IMA Group

Ishida

Multivac, Inc.

Nichrome India Ltd.

Omori Machinery Co. Ltd.

Oystar Holding GmbH.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging food packaging equipment trends and opportunities.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing food packaging equipment market opportunities in the market.

The food packaging equipment forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The food packaging equipment analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The food packaging equipment provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

