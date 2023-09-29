Specialists From Poltava Region Restore 44 Houses In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Specialists from the Poltava region installed new roofs, windows and doors in 44 homes of residents of Pravdyne and Chkalove in the Kherson region.

Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Regional Military District Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"New roofs, windows and doors have already been installed in 44 homes of residents of Pravdyne and Chkalove in the Kherson region. Workers from the Poltava region continue to work side by side with the rest of the country to restore de-occupied villages. Currently, they are working in more than 90 households," the post reads.

As reported, the Poltava region will help restore four more villages of the Velykooleksandrivka community in the Kherson region as part of the 'Plich-o-plich' program.

It is noted that experts have inspected 100% of the damaged facilities there. An expert is currently working to inspect the destroyed houses.