Afghan Businessman Wants To Invest $2 Million In Agriculture Sector

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Businessman Najibullah Azeemi with the support of few companies has announced two million investments in the agriculture sector of Afghanistan, according to a statement on Friday.

Azeemi made the pledge during a meeting with Deputy Agriculture Minister Mawlavi Sadr-i-Azam Usmani. He said the investment will come in the urea production, farms and laboratories development and livestock food production.

“Through this investment plan we want to transfer different types of potatoes, promote Osh Margha and introduce different types of cows and goats which are effective in dairy and meat production,” Azeemi said.

During the meeting Mawlavi Usmani talked about the agriculture ministry efforts to increase local agriculture production and decreasing reliance on import.

