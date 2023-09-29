Diesel Generator Market Segmentation, Parameters And Prospects To 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diesel Generator Market

The diesel generator market size is projected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ --

The diesel generator market size was valued at $20.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. A diesel generator is a type of internal combustion engine-driven generator set that converts chemical energy stored in diesel fuel into electrical energy. These generators are widely used as backup power sources in various applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, and remote locations.

Download Report Sample:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, throughout the forecast period.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Rolls Royce Plc.

Kohler Co.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Southwest Products

Atlas Copco AB

FG Wilson

Denyo Co., Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Volvo Penta

Wacker Neusan

Wuxi Kipor Power

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

APR Energy, LLC

In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the diesel generator market with more than 35.0% of the share, in terms of revenue.

Industrial is the fastest-growing end user segment in the Asia-Pacific diesel generator market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2020–2027.

In 2019, large diesel generator segment accounted for majority of the share of the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Get a Customized Research Report:

Residential: Diesel generators provide backup power to homes during power outages, ensuring essential appliances and systems continue to operate.

Commercial: They are used in commercial establishments, such as offices, hospitals, data centers, and retail stores, to maintain uninterrupted operations during power disruptions.

Industrial: Diesel generators are critical in industrial settings, where continuous power is essential for machinery and processes.

Construction and Mining: They are employed at construction sites and mining operations, where a reliable power source is needed for tools and equipment.

Remote Areas: Diesel generators are commonly used in remote and rural areas to provide electricity for homes, businesses, and telecommunications.

In 2019, the stationary diesel generator segment accounted for about 73.8% of the share in the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2019, the air cooled diesel generator segment is accounted for 61.32% market share in the year 2019, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 9.9% in terms of revenue, increasing global diesel generator market share.

Diesel generator is the equipment used to generate electricity from the mechanical energy, which is obtained from combustion of diesel or biodiesel.

Diesel generator is equipped with an internal combustion engine, electric generator, mechanical coupling, voltage regulator, and speed regulator. This generator finds its application across various end-use industries such as in building & public infrastructure, data centers, transportation & logistic, and commercial infrastructures.

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, and healthcare is fueling the diesel generator market growth.

Increase in demand for diesel generator as a source of backup power from developing economies is driving the growth of the market, globally.

Buy This Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from diesel generators and rapid development of the renewable energy sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

Read More:

Wind Power Generator Market by Installation (On-shore, Off-shore), by Application (Horizontal axis wind power, Vertical axis wind power), by End Use Industry (Commerical and Industrial, Utility and Power Generation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Hydrogen Generator Market by Product Type (Onsite and Portable), Process (Steam Reforming, Electrolysis, and Others), Capacity (Less than 300 W, 300W-1 KW, and More than 1 KW), and Application (Chemical Processing, Fuel Cells, Petroleum Recovery, Refining, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn